Twitter quietly renames Notes to Articles, testing new tools for long-form tweets

For now, not much else is known about Twitter intends to do with Articles or when it plans to release it.(Representational Image)

Twitter is quietly testing new tools to publish long-form tweets on the platform. It has also renamed its dormant Notes feature to Articles.

Last year in June, Twitter was testing a new feature called "Notes" that allowed users to publish longer tweets. It was tested by a small group of writers but faded into the background once Elon Musk took over.

Also read | Mark Zuckerberg says 'tens of millions' return to Threads daily

Last month, Twitter increased the character limit for Twitter Blue subscribers to 25,000 words.

In response to a tweet that broke the news about Notes being renamed to Articles, Elon Musk confirmed that this will allow users to post, "very long, complex articles with mixed media".



For now, not much else is known about Twitter intends to do with Articles or when it plans to release it. A few days ago, the platform said that it would start sharing advertising revenue with select content creators.

Also read | Twitter HC Ruling: A cautionary tale for social media companies

The creators would get a share of the revenue from the ads displayed in their replies. Eligible creators must be verifies users with at least 5 million impressions on their posts in 3 months and needed to have a Stripe payment account.

Long-form articles could be a good way to incentivize creators with posts for maximum engagement. The more views their tweets get, the more they earn.