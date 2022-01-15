MARKET NEWS

Twitter opens up Space recording to everyone on iOS, Android

The feature was previously in testing with a limited set of users, on iOS and Android.

Moneycontrol News
January 15, 2022 / 05:52 PM IST
Twitter has updated Spaces, and now allows everyone on iOS and Android to try out the new recording feature. Previously, the company was testing the feature with a limited number of users on iOS and Android.

To record a Space, users will have to toggle the Record Space option, when setting up a new session. Twitter said that the recordings will be available for public playback, for a period of 30 days after the recording.

Also Read: Twitter is testing video reactions to tweets on iOS

Besides this, Twitter is testing a TikTok-like "Quote Tweet with reaction" feature that lets users tap the retweet button to include videos and images, along with the tweet, similar to how TikTok's video replies work.

It's also testing a revamped composer bar, that will house all important buttons and icons, at the bottom of the interface. The goal is to provide faster access to commonly used features.

Both reactions and interface changes are currently in testing with a limited number of users on iOS, availability on Android will be confirmed at a later date.

Tags: #Android #Audio recording #Spaces #TikTok #Twitter
first published: Jan 15, 2022 05:52 pm

