Twitter opens up Space recording to everyone on iOS, Android

(Image Courtesy: Twitter)



Another update on Spaces Recording:

The option for hosts to record is now available for everyone on Android and iOS! When starting a Space, tap the “Record Space” switch to have it available for public playback for 30 days once the Space has ended. pic.twitter.com/fYzaOjQJlF January 13, 2022

Twitter has updated Spaces, and now allows everyone on iOS and Android to try out the new recording feature. Previously, the company was testing the feature with a limited number of users on iOS and Android.

To record a Space, users will have to toggle the Record Space option, when setting up a new session. Twitter said that the recordings will be available for public playback, for a period of 30 days after the recording.

Also Read: Twitter is testing video reactions to tweets on iOS

Besides this, Twitter is testing a TikTok -like "Quote Tweet with reaction" feature that lets users tap the retweet button to include videos and images, along with the tweet, similar to how TikTok's video replies work.

It's also testing a revamped composer bar, that will house all important buttons and icons, at the bottom of the interface. The goal is to provide faster access to commonly used features.

Both reactions and interface changes are currently in testing with a limited number of users on iOS, availability on Android will be confirmed at a later date.