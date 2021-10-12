Twitch duo "TheSerfs" allegedly banned for sharing leaked information

The streaming duo "TheSerfs" have received a 30-day suspension

Amazon owned game streaming platform Twitch was hit by a massive breach recently, following which tons of information was posted online.

Twitch streamer revenues, code base for the desktop and console clients, SDKs and a lot more were packaged into a 125GB torrent that was put online and made available to download by an anonymous hacker.

Following the leak, a lot of streamers have talked about the information and some have even brought up the "do not ban" list and "strike guides" that were part of the leak.

Twitch has apparently not taken too kindly to this and has been giving streamers suspensions for talking about private information.

Now Twitch streaming duo, "TheSerfs" appear to be latest who have received the ban hammer, receiving a suspension of 30 days on their account.

There is no official confirmation from Twitch yet but the current theory is that they received the suspension for talking about the leaked streamer revenue's. The duo have plans of appealing the ban.

Another Twitch streamer Destiny was banned for seven days after talking about the "do no ban" list that the services' employees are provided with as guidelines.

Destiny was also supposedly sharing tons of employee emails before his account got the hammer.