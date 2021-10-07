Twitch confirms massive data leak, works 'with urgency'

The leak was posted on 4Chan and is available to download to the public



We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us.

— Twitch (@Twitch) October 6, 2021

Amazon-owned gaming platform, Twitch, has confirmed the massive data breach that cracked its website wide open and leaked the contents in a 125GB torrent link that was put online for everyone to download.

News broke out yesterday that the Twitch.tv website had been hacked and the contents were put online for everyone to see. This included information on Creator pay-outs, Source codes for the platform's desktop and mobile clients, SDKs and interestingly, a gaming marketplace called Vapor, which is being positioned as a competitor to Steam and is in development at Amazon Game Studios.

As The Verge reported, the leak has been labelled as "Part One," which suggests that there is more information to come. So far, the leak doesn't seem to include passwords or addresses of Twitch users but it won't hurt to change your passwords and enable 2 factor authentication, if you haven't.

Twitch says that it is investigating the leak to find out the extent of the breach. It is also sending out emails to some users to change passwords.

The leak comes after weeks of protest by content creators that have called for the company to improve its service. There was even a protest by the creators who took a day off to protest the company's lack of action against hate raids.