Twitch website hacked, torrent link containing 125GB data leaked online

You might want to change your password

In what could be one of the biggest high-profile site hacks that we have seen, the entirety of the game streaming platform Twitch's webpage has been reportedly leaked online.



https://t.co/7vTDeRA9vt got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.

Might wana change your passwords.

— Sinoc (@Sinoc229) October 6, 2021

Reported by Video Game Chronicles (VGC), an anonymous hacker has apparently managed to rip the twitch.tv website. He posted a torrent link comprising 125GB worth of data, which also includes information on creator payouts, code for mobile, desktop and console clients, SDKs used by the company, data on other Twitch properties and info on an unreleased Steam competitor called Vapor, in development at Amazon Game Studios.

Sources from within the Amazon-owned game streaming platform told VGC that the leak appears to be legitimate and Twitch was aware of it. The torrent file was uploaded to 4Chan and is publicly available for download. The hacker did this because he wants to "foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space,” and thinks that the Twitch community, "is a disgusting toxic cesspool.”

There has been no official confirmation on the leak by Amazon or Twitch so far, but if you are a member of Twitch, it is highly recommended you change your passwords just in case and enable two-factor authentication.

To do so, click on your profile picture on the top right while logged in, then select settings. Then, click on the Security and Privacy tab and you should see the options to change password and edit your two-factor authentication settings.