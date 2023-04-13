Truecaller's live Caller ID finally comes to iPhone

(Representative Image)

Truecaller's live Caller ID service is now available for iPhone users but only to those who use the Swedish identification service provider's paid subscriptions.

It isn't as seamless as it's on Android either, requiring the use of Siri on Apple devices running iOS 16 or higher. When a call comes, the user can use the command, "Hey Siri, Search Truecaller" to search for the number on the screen.

This also means that the user will need to enable Truecaller as a shortcut to Siri. It can be done by opening the Truecaller app and selecting "Add to Siri" in the Premium tab.

Users with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max can also use a back tap gesture. Whenever you receive an incoming call, just tap the back of your phone to initiate a quick search.

The reason Caller ID seems convoluted on the iPhone is because of how Apple restricts third-party caller ID apps.

In an interview to TechCrunch, Nakul Kabra, product director for Truecaller iOS, said that Apple only allows a limited set of numbers to be stored in Apple's CallKit framework, which Truecaller uses for identifying spam calls.

“We have been tinkering around with App Intents for the last few months since iOS 16 was publicly launched… Previous iterations didn’t have the right experience to be used in the context of a live call. One of the more recent iterations is what has evolved into this feature,” Kabra said.