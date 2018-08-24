Top five tech gifts under Rs 5,000 for Raksha Bandhan

Selecting the perfect gift for your sibling during Raksha Bandhan without burning a hole in your pocket can be a daunting task. Here's a list of five gadgets under Rs 5,000 to make the occassion a memorable one for your sibling.

Wireless Headphone

Gone are the days of knotty, tangled wires and all the fuss that long cables bring with it. In this day and age, where smartphones are a common thing Bluetooth-enabled wireless headphones are all the rage. From college students to working professionals this is one thing everyone who listens to music or like to watch movies/shows while on the go should have.

While decent-quality headphones such as Boat Rockerz come at a price range of Rs 1,200-2,000, one can also go for bigger brands such as JBL, Panasonic, Skullcandy, Sony etc for well under Rs 5,000.

Power Banks

Smartphones have become one of the most integral part of our lives. From devices which were used for making calls and texting, a modern smartphone is a part time computer which performs tasks such as gaming, browsing online or even your remote workstation. But what’s a smartphone without its charging. Surely, one can charge if at home or even office, but what when you are on the way and find yourself short of juice, what do you do? Well the answer is a Power Bank.

If your sibling travels a lot and is habitual of using his/her device on the go, a power bank is one of the best gifts you can give.

Netflix/Amazon Prime Video subscription

A Netflix/Amazon Prime Video subscription is easily among the most desired gifts these days. With exclusive to regular content access, be it movies or TV shows in HD/4K quality, a subscription to either of these streaming services is a must to any entertainment buff today.

While Netflix subscription start at Rs 500 a month for basic plan, Amazon Prime Video annual membership costs Rs 999. Other benefits of subscription include multiple login on simultaneous devices where more than one person can stream from the same account, ability to download premium HD content, etc.

Additionally, both Netflix and Amazon offer free services for a month for first time subscribers.

Google Chromecast/ Amazon Firestick

A Google Chromecast or an Amazon Firestick is a streaming/casting device which convert your normal LED/LCD television into a smart television and lets you connect to the internet. All you need is a TV with an HDMI port, a Wi-Fi connection at home and your normal TV can do everything a fancy and expensive Smart TV can.

Apart from streaming content from a whole host of service providers such as Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Youtube, etc users can also cast contents straight from their smartphone such as watch images in the gallery or even mirror their smartphone device onto the television.

While Google Chromecast comes at a price of Rs 3,399, Amazon Firestick costs Rs 3,999.

Fitness band

So your brother or sister a fitness freak or you have a sibling who is just worried about his/her lifestyle and wants to get back to their prime condition, look no further, a fitness band is the ultimate gift for them. Apart from keeping track of activities like distance one has walked, rate of heart beat, tracking activity or workout, fitness bands these days are also water proof, making them an ideal companion even when you go swimming either on the beach or in a swimming pool. Sub-Rs 5000 fitness bands include Fitbit Flex 2, Mi Band 2, Portronics Yogg Smart Band Tag and Garmin Vivofit 2.