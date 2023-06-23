Today in AI: US NIST launches public participation to assess AI risks, Infosys launches AI certification and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

US NIST launches a public working group for AI technologies

The government is asking qualified members of the public their assessment of the risks and dangers associated with AI.





NIST is inviting qualified members of the public for their thoughts on the rapidly advancing technology and to develop guidance that will, "help organizations address the special risks associated with generative AI technologies".



The volunteers will help with testing, evaluation and measurements related to generative AI. In the long term, the group will explore opportunities provided by the technology, and how it can help address challenges in areas like health, environment, and climate change.



India, US commit to working towards making AI trustworthy, mitigating risks

The two countries acknowledged the risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI), including generative AI, a White House statement said.





The concerns have been flagged at a time when India is looking to regulate artificial intelligence through its upcoming Digital India Bill and governments scramble to address various issues arising out of AI, the latest tech frontier.



The US has also supported India’s leadership as the chair of the Global Partnership on AI, an initiative to promote responsible artificial intelligence use that respects human rights and democratic values.



Infosys to provide certification in AI, generative AI skills on Infosys Springboard

Infosys Springboard offers a curriculum-rich virtual platform that delivers corporate-grade learning experiences, on any device, with closer educator-learner collaboration for students from Class 6 to lifelong learners.

