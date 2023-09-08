Today in AI: Reliance and Nvidia team up to create AI model, Salesforce's Slack AI tests and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Reliance, NVIDIA to develop indigenous large language model for AI in India

The companies will work together to build Al infrastructure that is over an order of magnitude more powerful than the fastest supercomputer in India today.





While NVIDIA will provide access to its most advanced chips and AI supercomputing service in the cloud, execution and implementation will be managed by Reliance Jio, which has extensive offerings and experience across mobile telephony, 5G spectrum, fibre networks and more.



The Al infrastructure will be hosted in AI-ready computing data centres that will eventually expand to 2,000 MW.



Salesforce to test Slack AI this winter, won't use customer data to train model

Salesforce says that Slack AI is, "built on Slack’s trusted foundation, offering the same security and compliance".





It is capable of Channel recaps, which offers a summarized view of highlights from any channel. It will allow users to get work done faster by drafting status reports, highlighting key points from feedback channels and more.



Search will allow users to not only looks through channels and threads, but can answer questions with relevant threads highlighted and a summary of messages, files, and channels that are based on your question.



AI used to alter imagery or sounds in political ads will require prominent disclosure on Google

AI can also be used in editing techniques like image resizing, cropping, color, defect correction, or background edits that do not create realistic depictions of actual events.

