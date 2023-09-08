English
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Today in AI: Reliance and Nvidia team up to create AI model, Salesforce's Slack AI tests and more

    Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 08, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST
    Today in AI: Reliance and Nvidia team up to create AI model, Salesforce to start tests Slack AI in winter and more

    Reliance, NVIDIA to develop indigenous large language model for AI in India


    The companies will work together to build Al infrastructure that is over an order of magnitude more powerful than the fastest supercomputer in India today.


    • While NVIDIA will provide access to its most advanced chips and AI supercomputing service in the cloud, execution and implementation will be managed by Reliance Jio, which has extensive offerings and experience across mobile telephony, 5G spectrum, fibre networks and more.

    • The Al infrastructure will be hosted in AI-ready computing data centres that will eventually expand to 2,000 MW.

    Salesforce to test Slack AI this winter, won't use customer data to train model


    Salesforce says that Slack AI is, "built on Slack’s trusted foundation, offering the same security and compliance".


    • It is capable of Channel recaps, which offers a summarized view of highlights from any channel. It will allow users to get work done faster by drafting status reports, highlighting key points from feedback channels and more.

    • Search will allow users to not only looks through channels and threads, but can answer questions with relevant threads highlighted and a summary of messages, files, and channels that are based on your question.

    Related stories

    AI used to alter imagery or sounds in political ads will require prominent disclosure on Google


    AI can also be used in editing techniques like image resizing, cropping, color, defect correction, or background edits that do not create realistic depictions of actual events.


    • Starting in November, just under a year before Election Day, Google said in an update to its political content policy that disclosure of AI to alter images must be clear and conspicuous and be located somewhere that users are likely to notice it.

    • Some presidential campaigns in the 2024 race including that of Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis already are using the technology.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI #Artificial Intelligence #Generative AI #Google #Salesforce #today in AI
    first published: Sep 8, 2023 07:00 pm

