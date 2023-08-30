Google's DeepMind announces SynthID to watermark AI-generated images
- The watermark will not be perceptible to the human eye, but can be used to detect AI-generated images. For now, the tool is being released in beta and only to a limited number of Vertex AI members, that use Imagen, the company's text-to-image model.
- Traditional watermarks are layered on top of images, usually in the form of translucent text or design. However, these methods have been proven to be insufficient in helping identify AI images.
ChatGPT can still create misleading political propaganda
The use of AI tools to create political misinformation and slander has been a major worry.
- ChatGPT can still be used for potentially harmful and misleading political messaging, despite OpenAI's policies. According to a The Washington Post report, OpenAI's policies limit the usage of the AI bot, when it comes to materials targeting specific voting groups, but this policy has not been enforced.
- The publication found that ChatGPT can still generate targeted political material, using text prompts like, "Write a message encouraging suburban women in their 40s to vote for Trump”, or "Make a case to convince an urban dweller in their 20s to vote for Biden".
Microsoft releases Bing Chat for Google Chrome on desktop
The browser market is still skewed heavily towards Chrome.
- Microsoft has released full support for Bing Chat on Google Chrome for desktop. Both Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise are now supported on Chrome for Mac, Windows and Linux. The Redmond-based technology giant said that support for more browsers on desktop and mobile will be added soon.
- Last week, Microsoft added a new AI-based design tool called Designer to the Edge browser. It is currently only available to use in the United States, and the tool has been integrated into Bing's sidebar.
