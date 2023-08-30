(Image: Moneycontrol)

Google's DeepMind announces SynthID to watermark AI-generated images

The watermark will not be perceptible to the human eye, but can be used to detect AI-generated images. For now, the tool is being released in beta and only to a limited number of Vertex AI members, that use Imagen, the company's text-to-image model.



Traditional watermarks are layered on top of images, usually in the form of translucent text or design. However, these methods have been proven to be insufficient in helping identify AI images.



ChatGPT can still create misleading political propaganda

ChatGPT can still be used for potentially harmful and misleading political messaging, despite OpenAI's policies. According to a The Washington Post report, OpenAI's policies limit the usage of the AI bot, when it comes to materials targeting specific voting groups, but this policy has not been enforced.



The publication found that ChatGPT can still generate targeted political material, using text prompts like, "Write a message encouraging suburban women in their 40s to vote for Trump”, or "Make a case to convince an urban dweller in their 20s to vote for Biden".



Microsoft releases Bing Chat for Google Chrome on desktop

The browser market is still skewed heavily towards Chrome.

