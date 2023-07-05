Today in AI: ChatGPT tool to battle scammers, OpenAI shuts down 'Browse with Bing' and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

This ChatGPT tool will waste scammers, telemarketers' time by acting as fictitious characters

Jolly Roger leverages the power of ChatGPT and voice modulation software to create and read scripts to telemarketers.





By acting as digital, fictitious characters, Jolly Roger can keep these unwanted callers on the line indefinitely, wasting their time and giving you immense satisfaction.



Founded seven years ago, Jolly Roger recently introduced ChatGPT capabilities, and the results have been impressive. Telemarketers have been kept on the phone for as long as 30 minutes, according to Roger Anderson, the company's co-founder.



Fewer than 500 AI researchers active and accessible in India

Given the relatively short track record of mainstream AI ventures and deployments, the talent pool of experienced AI researchers has had less than a decade to emerge, according to staffing firm Xpehno.





This is despite the talent pool growing by over 15 percent in the last year due to mushrooming AI ventures and the spike in demand for experienced researchers.



When the AI talent tracker analysed the data from papers accepted at the AI conference NeurIPS 2019, it found that though India produces 8 percent of the total top-tier AI researchers, the country is not among those where these researchers work today.



OpenAI disables ChatGPT's Bing feature to prevent users from jumping paywalls

The company said that 'Browse with Bing' would occasionally display complete URLs, allowing users to bypass paywalls.

