This ChatGPT tool will waste scammers, telemarketers time by acting as fictitious characters

Jolly Roger has been tackling pesky telemarketers and scammers for seven years. (Representational)

Are you tired of receiving annoying scam calls? Do you wish there was a way to give those telemarketers a taste of their own medicine? Well, now there is! A revolutionary telephone service called Jolly Roger has found a clever way to deal with scammy telemarketers, and it will only cost you $24.99 (Rs 2,055) a year.

Jolly Roger leverages the power of ChatGPT, an advanced AI language model, and voice modulation software to create and read scripts to telemarketers. By acting as digital, fictitious characters, Jolly Roger can keep these unwanted callers on the line indefinitely, wasting their time and giving you immense satisfaction.

Imagine a scammer being roped into talking to "Whitey Whitebeard," a bumbling senior citizen, or getting caught up with "Salty Sally," an easily distracted mother or Ox-Gut McGee, a chatty Cathy. These fictional characters, brought to life by Jolly Roger, are designed to engage telemarketers and keep them engaged for as long as possible.

Founded seven years ago, Jolly Roger recently introduced ChatGPT capabilities, and the results have been impressive. Telemarketers have been kept on the phone for as long as 30 minutes, according to Roger Anderson, the company's co-founder.

To access the service, users simply need to pay for a subscription. Once subscribed, they gain access to Jolly Roger's cloud-based phone system and accompanying apps.

These apps allow users to view, listen to, and share recorded calls between the AI bot and frustrated telemarketers. Users can even create their own annoying characters to engage the scammers further.

Scam calls have become increasingly prevalent since 2016, the year Jolly Roger was founded. According to YouMail's robocall index, the number of spam calls made to US consumers has skyrocketed from 2.28 billion in February 2016 to a staggering 5.08 billion in May 2023.

Anderson and his co-founder, Steve Berkson, run the business in their spare time while working day jobs in the telecommunications industry. Anderson explains that the old process involved hiring voice actors to record scripts.

However, with the introduction of ChatGPT, they have been able to automate and diversify the process, creating more characters and scenarios to keep telemarketers engaged.

The power of the chatbot lies in its ability to generate scripts that Jolly Roger feeds into Play.HT, an AI-powered text-to-voice generator. Play.HT then reads the scripts in the voice of the chosen character. Friends and family have contributed to the creation of these personas.

For example, Whitey Whitebeard's voice is provided by Sid Berkson, Steve's father, who only needed to provide 45 seconds of sample audio for Play.HT to clone his voice.

However, there were some initial challenges with the AI system. Anderson explains, "I had to experiment with superprompts because the system initially said, 'as a helpful AI model, it's not in my nature to waste time.'" Eventually, they fine-tuned the superprompts to make the bots both helpful and engaging.

While Jolly Roger is only able to keep a fraction of active scam callers busy, its AI integration comes at a time when Washington is seeking to crack down on call centres that flood US consumers with robocalls.