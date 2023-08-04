Today in AI: Alibaba open-sources two AI models, AI-based HYRGPT eliminates the first two steps of hiring and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

The AI war between US and China heats up as Alibaba open-sources two models

Like Meta, Alibaba will make the code, weights and documentation available to the public for commercial use.





Chinese technology giant Alibaba's cloud computing unit has open-sourced two of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to take the battle to Meta's Llama 2. Both Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat are Large Language Models (LLM), which is a type of AI designed to understand and interact with natural human language.



Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat are smaller versions of Alibaba's largest language model, Tongyi Qianwen, which can be roughly translated to "seeking truth by asking a thousand questions".



Generative AI-based software HYRGPT eliminates first 2 steps of hiring

The software does away with traditional hiring methods where recruiters manually scan each CV and then reach out to shortlisted candidates for interviews.





Still in its beta phase and termed a generative AI-based recruitment co-pilot, HYRGPT (HYR for hire combined with GPT) is developed by the Bengaluru-based candidate and employee engagement platform Personifwy, which claims to reduce hiring time by 30-70 percent.



The software ditches traditional hiring methods where recruiters typically scan each CV manually. It uses basic keywords and then reaches out to shortlisted candidates to conduct initial interviews using fixed standard questions. If the candidate passes the initial HR round, the recruiter schedules the next round with the hiring manager for a technical interview.



AI boom fuels 487% stock surge for South Korean family

The company’s recent boom has also helped boost the value of stakes held by Chairman Kim Sang-Beom and his family to more than $800 million as of August 3.

