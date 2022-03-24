Titan Smart Pro Review: A feature-packed smartwatch that offers solid fitness tracking

Titan is one of India’s most popular watch brands, offering everything from analogue to digital watches. However, Titan is also making a splash in the smartwatch space, one of India’s fastest-growing markets. The latest offering from the company is the Titan Smart Pro.

While the Titan Smart Pro was initially launched at the 15K mark in India, it can now be purchased for Rs 11,995. The smartwatch comes with an AMOLED display, GPS tracking, SpO2 tracking, and lasting battery life. But with the smartwatch market rifled with competition is the Titan Smart Pro worth its price tag; let’s find out.

Design and Build

The Titan Smart Pro boasts a circular dial encased in an aluminium body. But despite the aluminium construction, the watch is relatively light and feels comfortable on the hand. Additionally, the 42.75mm case makes the watch suitable for all wrist sizes, although it is on the smaller size. The watch does have two buttons on the side, while the bezels are quite large.

The Titan Smart Pro comes with the standard 22mm removable silicone strap in multiple different colours, although the strap can be traded out for a custom one. The watch also comes with a 5ATM water resistance, so you can use it while swimming. The overall design and build of Titan’s smartwatch are pretty good, but it is more suitable for those who prefer using smaller watches.

Display

The Titan Smart Pro comes with a 1.19-inch AMOLED touch display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels. The touch response on the display is pretty good, we didn’t experience any lag while navigating through the watch’s features. The screen has 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 on the front to protect the screen. It also comes with over 100 watch faces to suit your style.

The AMOLED display is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the Titan Smart Pro and is easily visible under direct sunlight. You can adjust the brightness on the watch manually, while you can set the watch to life-to-wake or use the Always-on display option to keep the screen throughout.

Features

When it comes to features, the Titan Smart Pro wasn’t found lacking. The watch offers SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring, in-built GPS, a compass, and a Barometric altimeter. SpO2 and heart rate monitoring worked well, although this isn’t a medical device and shouldn’t be relied on in case of an emergency. The built-in GPS was also accurate when tested alongside the GPS on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (Review).

The Titan Smart Pro can track your temperature and also offers Period tracking. While temperature monitoring is accurate at times, we weren’t able to test the Period tracking feature. The Barometer can be utilised while hiking to figure out the exact height, although we weren’t able to test its accuracy. There are 14 sports modes in total on the watch, including hiking, indoor and outdoor cycling, rowing machine, trail running, workout, and more.

The watch also has sleep tracking and stress monitoring features. Sleep tracking was pretty accurate, but the watch also tracks deep and light sleep individually. The Titan Smart Pro has a stress monitoring feature that measures stress over time and gives you an average score. Stress monitoring is a good feature to have but by no means can be considered accurate and it is always best to get professional help.

The Titan Smart Pro also allows you to set breathing and hand wash reminders. You can check the weather and control the camera on your smartphone directly from the watch. The watch also has playback controls for music. You can also set daily fitness goals and check your activity history on the watch. The Titan Smart Pro has a ton of essential smartwatch features, although the one major disappointment was the lack of calling support. You do get call notifications on the watch and can reject or silence them directly from the Smart Pro.

Battery

The Titan Smart Pro is touted to deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. In our experience, we got closer to 10 days of battery life with average usage, which is excellent in itself. However, turning on the Always-on display and increasing the brightness to the max will kill the battery much faster. You do get a magnetic charger in the box, which can be hooked up to a laptop or watch to charge it.

Software

The watch also comes with the Titan Smart Pro companion app. The app can be used to do everything from tracking your fitness activity to monitoring your heart rate and oxygen saturation levels. The watch can be paired to the app through Bluetooth. You can also check temperature, sleep monitoring, and stress monitoring through the app. The app's Settings page gives you access to the other features on the watch including notifications, daily goals, hand washing reminders, and more.

Controls

The Titan Smart Pro has two buttons to the side. The top button can be used to access the features of the watch, while the bottom button lets you select one of the 14 activities. A top swipe on the watch brings up the quick settings menu, while a bottom swipe shows you notifications. You can also swap left or right to access some of the watch features, like music playback.

Verdict

The Titan Smart Pro is an excellent fitness watch with a ton of features to compete with smartwatches from Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Amazfit, and several others. The Smart Pro has unique features like temperature monitoring, a barometer, and period tracking. Additionally, the watch also comes with accurate GPS tracking, a bright AMOLED display, a solid design, and superb battery life. However, you cannot answer calls on the watch due to the lack of a speaker and microphone and the sports modes are rather limited.

I would’ve also preferred a larger dial size, although that’s a personal preference. Additionally, a stainless-steel case would have given it a more premium vibe, although it is a rarity at this price. The Titan Smart Pro shines in a lot of areas and while it does lack a few key functions, there are a host of features that make up for it. Titan Smart Pro is a good smartwatch from a veteran Indian brand that could be better, but it still earns a recommendation owing to the myriad of features it possesses.