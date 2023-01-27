English
    The code-hosting platform GitHub says it now has 100 million active users

    The Microsoft owned code repository launched in 2008

    Moneycontrol News
    January 27, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: GitHub)

    Online Code repository, GitHub, has announced that it now has 100 million active developers on the platform.

    The code-hosting platform was launched in 2008, and serves as a hosting service for countless open-source and proprietary software projects. It allows developers to collaborate globally, by letting them share code bases.

    In 2018, it was acquired by the Redmond technology giant Microsoft for $7.5 billion.

    "When the first line of code was committed to GitHub in October 2007, people tended to have a pretty firm picture in mind of who a developer was, their background, and their work," wrote CEO Thomas Dohmke in a blog post.