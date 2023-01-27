The code-hosting platform GitHub says it now has 100 million active users

(Image Courtesy: GitHub)

Online Code repository, GitHub, has announced that it now has 100 million active developers on the platform.

The code-hosting platform was launched in 2008, and serves as a hosting service for countless open-source and proprietary software projects. It allows developers to collaborate globally, by letting them share code bases.

In 2018, it was acquired by the Redmond technology giant Microsoft for $7.5 billion.

"When the first line of code was committed to GitHub in October 2007, people tended to have a pretty firm picture in mind of who a developer was, their background, and their work," wrote CEO Thomas Dohmke in a blog post.

"Today, developers are no longer just people building software for technology companies. They’re an increasingly diverse and global group of people working across industries, tinkering with code, design, and docs in their free time, contributing to open source projects, conducting scientific research, and more."

The company said that in 2015, most of its user base was from North America but now some of the fastest growing regions are all far away from the US. It said that there were 10 million users in India alone, and over 3 million in Brazil.