The big AI companies to watch out for in 2023

AI is set to go mainstream in 2023, and here are the companies that will lead the charge

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer just a buzzword. It is poised to change how we search for information on the internet or how we work.

ChatGPT and Bard have now opened the floodgates for others to come pouring through, and chances are AI will become an integral part of our life by the end of the year.

With that in mind, let's look at the biggest companies on the cusp of introducing AI to the mainstream.

Microsoft

Does it even need to be said? ChatGPT is already the most valuable brand on the internet. OpenAI's partnership with Microsoft will allow the Redmond-based technology giant to integrate it into its products.

We already know Bing will soon be powered by ChatGPT, and the Edge browser will also benefit.

Office 365 products like Teams have also announced AI-based features, and there is no reason why Microsoft won't do the same for other products in its portfolio.

Whether it succeeds or not, this is the big push AI needs to claw its way into the mainstream, and Microsoft is at the forefront.

Google

With the battle lines now drawn and its dominance in the Search market at stake, Google is pulling out all the stops in this war.

Suddenly, AI technologies like LaMDA or Bard, which we have been hearing about for the last couple of years, are being fast-tracked to the market.

Google has a considerable advantage when it comes to the reach of its products. Bard will reach a larger audience once it's assimilated into Search, Chrome, Gmail, Maps and even Lens. Who knows? We may see a system-wide integration on Android, perhaps.

Like Microsoft, Google will be at the forefront, opening the doors for others, especially since it plans to licence Bard out to third parties.

Baidu

The technology giant is called China's Google and with good reason. With a 75 per cent share of the Chinese search market, Baidu has lots of investments in cloud services and AI. It is even planning to launch a robot taxi service for the country.

Baidu is developing a competitor to ChatGPT and Bard. According to a report from Forbes, it is called the "Ernie Bot", and Baidu says that its language model has "exceptional understanding and generation capabilities".

Alibaba

Chinese e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba is a dominant player in retail, e-commerce and the technology market in China.

According to a report by Reuters, Alibaba is already internally testing an AI bot to rival ChatGPT and Bard. It could integrate the technology into the enterprise Chinese messaging app, DingTalk.

When asked for a comment, Alibaba said that they "had been focused on large language models and generative AI for a number of years", and its natural language models were "capable of answering and comprehending questions as well as generating new text".

Nvidia

With a dominant 88 percent market in the third quarter of 2022, Nvidia is the biggest name in the GPU industry. But that's not all they do.

They have been part of the AI industry for a long time, supplying hardware for Google's Cloud Services or Toyota's autonomous vehicles.

The company's specialized AI chips are used in various industries, from finance to social media and a lot more.

With the AI revolution, Nvidia stands to benefit the most and will likely be at the forefront of hardware.

Amazon

Amazon already uses a lot of prediction and analysis to power its shopping experiences. It also has predictive models for Alexa or its cloud services wing, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

There is no reason why we can't see the company strengthening its Alexa assistant with a ChatGPT rival of its own or maybe introducing a bot to help you shop better.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Nvidia's biggest rival in the GPU market and Intel's competitor in the CPU market. It shouldn't be a big surprise that they make chips for AI too.

During CES 2023, CEO Lisa Su said, "AI is truly the most important megatrend for the future of tech", and the "full potential of AI can only be realized when it is available across a range of devices.”

AMD announced that it will embed AI accelerators into future chip designs. According to Su, this will enable AI computations to run on "PCs to intelligent endpoints to edge devices and into the cloud".