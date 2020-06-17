App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 07:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tecno Spark Power 2 launched in India with 6,000 mAh battery and 7-inch display

The Tecno Spark Power 2 is priced at Rs 9,999 and is available in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tecno just unveiled the Spark Power 2 in India. Spark Power 2 is an affordable smartphone with a tall display, massive battery, and a quad-camera setup. The Tecno Spark Power 2 is priced at Rs 9,999 and is available in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The phone will go on sale on Flipkart on June 23.

Tecno Spark Power 2 Specifications 

The Tecno Spark Power 2 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The phone packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support. The Spark Power 2 sports a large 7-inch HD+ (1640*720 pixels) LCD screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The device runs on HIOS 6.1 operating system based on Android 10.

Close

The Tecno Spark Power 2 features a quad-camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.85 aperture. The main camera is paired with a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 115-degree field of view, a 2.5cm macro lens, and a fourth AI lens. The notch on the screen houses a 16-megapixel, f/2.0 selfie camera.

related news

The phone features a fingerprint reader on the back as well as a dedicated Google Assistant button. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac. The Tecno Spark Power 2 is available in Ice Jadeite and Misty Grey colour options. The Tecno Spark Power 2’s price puts it in pole position to rival the Realme Narzo 10A, Infinix Hot 9 Pro, and other budget-friendly smartphones in India’s sub-10K price segment.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 07:04 pm

tags #smartphones #Tecno

