Tecno Spark Power 2 launched in India with 6,000 mAh battery and 7-inch display

Tecno just unveiled the Spark Power 2 in India. Spark Power 2 is an affordable smartphone with a tall display, massive battery, and a quad-camera setup. The Tecno Spark Power 2 is priced at Rs 9,999 and is available in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The phone will go on sale on Flipkart on June 23.

Tecno Spark Power 2 Specifications

The Tecno Spark Power 2 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The phone packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support. The Spark Power 2 sports a large 7-inch HD+ (1640*720 pixels) LCD screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The device runs on HIOS 6.1 operating system based on Android 10.

The Tecno Spark Power 2 features a quad-camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.85 aperture. The main camera is paired with a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 115-degree field of view, a 2.5cm macro lens, and a fourth AI lens. The notch on the screen houses a 16-megapixel, f/2.0 selfie camera.

