you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infinix Hot 9 Pro to go on sale today at 12pm via Flipkart: Check price, specs, offers

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro is priced at Rs 9,499 and only arrives in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant .

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro will go on sale for the first time today via Flipkart. The company only recently unveiled the Hot 9 series in India. The Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro arrive in the country’s sub- Rs 10,000 segment. Some standout features of the Infinix Hot 9 Pro include a quad-camera setup, sizeable battery capacity, bright display, and hole-punch camera cutout on the front.

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro is priced at Rs 9,499 and only arrives in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant (Expandable up to 256GB via MicroSD card). The phone will be sold through Flipkart at 12:00 pm today. The phone comes in Ocean Blue and Violet colour options.

Customers can buy the Hot 9 Pro with No-Cost EMI payment option starting from 792 per month. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card will receive a 5-percent cashback, while Axis Bank Buzz credit cardholders can avail a 10-percent discount on the Hot 9 Pro.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro Specifications

related news

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The hole-punch camera cutout on the screen houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery but charges over Micro USB as opposed to USB Type-C. The Hot 9 Pro has a fingerprint reader on the back and supports face unlock.

The device gets a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The other camera sensors include a 2-megapixel macro lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a low light sensor. Infinix has added a flash module for both the front and rear cameras. The Hot 9 Pro runs on Android 10-based XOS 6.0. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, headphone jack, VoWiFi, USB OTG, and FM Radio.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 11:47 am

tags #gadgets #Infinix #smartphones #Technology

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.