Infinix Hot 9 Pro to go on sale today at 12pm via Flipkart: Check price, specs, offers

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro will go on sale for the first time today via Flipkart. The company only recently unveiled the Hot 9 series in India. The Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro arrive in the country’s sub- Rs 10,000 segment. Some standout features of the Infinix Hot 9 Pro include a quad-camera setup, sizeable battery capacity, bright display, and hole-punch camera cutout on the front.

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro is priced at Rs 9,499 and only arrives in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant (Expandable up to 256GB via MicroSD card). The phone will be sold through Flipkart at 12:00 pm today. The phone comes in Ocean Blue and Violet colour options.

Customers can buy the Hot 9 Pro with No-Cost EMI payment option starting from 792 per month. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card will receive a 5-percent cashback, while Axis Bank Buzz credit cardholders can avail a 10-percent discount on the Hot 9 Pro.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro Specifications

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The hole-punch camera cutout on the screen houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery but charges over Micro USB as opposed to USB Type-C. The Hot 9 Pro has a fingerprint reader on the back and supports face unlock.

The device gets a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The other camera sensors include a 2-megapixel macro lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a low light sensor. Infinix has added a flash module for both the front and rear cameras. The Hot 9 Pro runs on Android 10-based XOS 6.0. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, headphone jack, VoWiFi, USB OTG, and FM Radio.