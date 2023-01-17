Tecno Phantom X2 Pro launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display

Tecno phantom x2 pro

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro has officially been unveiled in India. The Phantom X2 series was unveiled in Dubai back in December last year with the vanilla Phantom X2 drop in India a couple of weeks ago. Now, Tecno’s flagship Phantom X2 Pro has made its way to the Indian market

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Price in India

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in India is set at Rs 49,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB model. The Phantom X2 Pro is available for pre-booking through Amazon India and will go on sale from January 24. Amazon is offering customers a Rs 5,000 additional exchange bonus and a 12-moth Prime membership on the purchase of the Phantom X2 Pro.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Specifications

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset runs Android 12-based HiOS 12.0 out of the box. It packs a 5,160 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

On the back, the Phantom X2 Pro opts for a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP 1/1.3” Samsung ISOCELL GNV 3.0 sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide unit that doubles as a macro shooter, and a 50 MP telephoto camera with a retractable lens.

This retractable portrait lens has an extremely bright aperture of f/1.49, which is quite wide for a 65mm smartphone camera lens. The telephoto lens also features 2.5x magnification but the retractable lens allows the phone to maintain its slim form factor as the lens retracts back inside when not in use.

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, it has a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Moreover, the display’s hole-punch notch houses a 32 MP selfie camera. The phone is available in Mars Orange and Stardust Grey colour options.