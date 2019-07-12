App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suzuki launches all-new Gixxer 150

The new bike looks sharper now with the wings running more smoothly from the tank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It hasn't been long since Suzuki launched the Gixxer SF 250 and 150 bikes and although bike enthusiasts are waiting for the naked version of 250, the company has launched the facelifted Gixxer 150.

The new Gixxer gets quite a few changes from the older generation. The new bike looks sharper now with the wings running more smoothly from the tank. Most of the mechanicals too come down straight from the Gixxer SF. It features the new tank, split seats and alloy wheels that is seen on its fully faired sibling.

Suzuki Gixxer headlamp

Close

The headlight is an all-new, all-LED unit along with the tail lamp. It also gets a new all-digital instrument cluster and the same chrome-tipped double barrelled exhaust as the Gixxer SF. However, the skid plate that was available on the previous Gixxers seems to be missing on this generation.

related news

Suzuki Gixxer 150 instrument cluster

The heart of the bike still the remains the same with a 155cc fuel injected single-cylinder engine churning out 14.1 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

Suzuki Gixxer plain

The new Suzuki Gixxer is priced at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in these colour options – Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Sonic Silver and Glass Sparkle Black, and Glass Sparkle Black and Triton Blue.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 01:18 pm

tags #Auto #Suzuki #Suzuki Gixxer #Suzuki Gixxer 150 #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.