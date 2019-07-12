Suzuki launches all-new Gixxer 150

It hasn't been long since Suzuki launched the Gixxer SF 250 and 150 bikes and although bike enthusiasts are waiting for the naked version of 250, the company has launched the facelifted Gixxer 150.

The new Gixxer gets quite a few changes from the older generation. The new bike looks sharper now with the wings running more smoothly from the tank. Most of the mechanicals too come down straight from the Gixxer SF. It features the new tank, split seats and alloy wheels that is seen on its fully faired sibling.

The headlight is an all-new, all-LED unit along with the tail lamp. It also gets a new all-digital instrument cluster and the same chrome-tipped double barrelled exhaust as the Gixxer SF. However, the skid plate that was available on the previous Gixxers seems to be missing on this generation.

The heart of the bike still the remains the same with a 155cc fuel injected single-cylinder engine churning out 14.1 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

The new Suzuki Gixxer is priced at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in these colour options – Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Sonic Silver and Glass Sparkle Black, and Glass Sparkle Black and Triton Blue.