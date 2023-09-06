Spotify is locking lyrics behind a paywall as a test

The company did not specify how long the test would last. (Image: Spotify)

Spotify is conducting tests to see how users respond if they lock lyrics behind a paywall. Some users have reported seeing a pop-up that encourages them to purchase the premium subscription saying, "Enjoy lyrics on Spotify Premium".

Speaking with The Verge, Spotify clarified that it was running a test.

"We routinely conduct a number of tests, some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning,” CJ Stanley, Spotify's global head of communications told The Verge.

Stanley said the company was, "currently testing this with a limited number of users in a pair of markets" but didn't specify which ones or how long the test will last.

Despite increasing its prices for premium plans, Spotify revealed that the streaming service added 36 million monthly active users in June 2023.

The company announced a Hi-Fi streaming upgrade in 2021, and has yet to deliver on it while competitors such as Apple Music already offer lossless high-quality formats.

The company spent a lot of money on promoting podcasts and has eventually had to cut a lot of employees from the division. Recently, it announced that it would no longer monetise white noise podcasts.