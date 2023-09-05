Spotify to restrict ad spending for white noise podcasts: Report

(Representational Image)

Spotify is going to reportedly limit ads for white noise podcasts. These unusual podcasts feature loops of calming sounds ranging from rain, bird calls and static noise.

Listeners usually listen to these for sleep, meditation or during studies. As reported by Bloomberg, Spotify will take steps to curb ad spending for these podcasts. The company outlined changes for its Ambassador Ads program in an email sent out to creators.

According to the mail, white noise podcasts will no longer be eligible for the program starting October 1. It will no longer spend marketing budget on the content either.

These podcasts are still free to make money via subscribers, listener donations and automated ads, but these avenues will be limited compared to the program.

The reason, reportedly, was that these podcasts don't engage listeners since they are designed to played in the background and according to a source that spoke with Bloomberg, the company said the marketing money "wasn't well spent".