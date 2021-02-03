MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

SpaceX loses another Starship prototype as it explodes during landing

This was the second test for SpaceX's next generation Starship rocket.

Moneycontrol News
February 03, 2021 / 01:35 PM IST

In December, SpaceX tested its prototype for a next generation rocket in the skies above Texas in the United States. Though the launch was successful, the landing was less so. The Starship rocket dubbed the SN8, failed to stick the landing and blew up while attempting to perform a “belly flop” manoeuvre.

Though SpaceX lost the rocket, the test was till considered a success, thanks to the amount of data collected during the launch. Musk himself was quoted as saying they had a 1:3 chance to stick the landing, so most likely they were expecting the landing to be less than ideal.

Following some tension between the Federal Aviation Administration (who approve launches) and SpaceX, the company was given the green light for another test run featuring a new Starship prototype called the SN9. The 16-storey tall rocket took off from SpaceX’s Texas test facilities under clear skies and reached an altitude of 6.2 miles (10km). The rocket’s three primary engines were then cut off, letting it free fall to earth, tilted to one side. The test was meant to stress the new aerodynamic flaps that would have helped the rocket land vertically.

Unfortunately, the rocket slammed into the ground and blew up. Things were not all doom and gloom though as the SpaceX researchers met with a lot of the test objectives, and they got a lot of good data out of it. The primary objective was to test the control of the rocket during re-entry and that looked to be good.

The FAA has opened an investigation into the SN9 explosion. “Although this was an uncrewed test flight, the investigation will identify the root cause of today’s mishap and possible opportunities to further enhance safety as the program develops,” The FAA said in a statement issued to the press.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Elon Musk #SpaceX #starship
first published: Feb 3, 2021 01:35 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What the Union Budget 2021 means for you and your money

Simply Save | What the Union Budget 2021 means for you and your money

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.