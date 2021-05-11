MARKET NEWS

Sony warns PlayStation 5 supply shortage to continue into 2022: Report

The report also doesn’t mention any new estimate on when supply will improve.

May 11, 2021 / 03:59 PM IST

Getting your hands on a PlayStation 5 isn’t easy, despite the console first going on sale globally in November, with the company unable to keep up with the growing demand for the consoles. Since November, Sony has already sold 7.8 million consoles globally and aims to sell a further 14.8 million units over the next year.

However, Bloomberg reports that the tech giant has already warned analysts that PlayStation 5 consoles will continue to remain in short supply until 2022. While there’s a strong demand for PS5 consoles, the global semiconductor shortage has hampered the manufacturer’s ability to increase production.

So, if you are looking to get your hands on the PlayStation 5, you might have to wait even longer as it is set to become even more difficult to find consoles in stores. Despite predicting that supply will ramp up in the second half of 2021, the latest report suggests that Sony no longer believes it to be the case. The report also doesn’t mention any new estimate on when supply will improve.

Some unnamed sources present at the briefing told Bloomberg that Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki said, “I don’t think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand.”

Sony also believed that the demand for PS5 consoles was not solely driven by the pandemic. Additionally, the limited PS5 supply also managed to outsell the PlayStation 4 in the initial period of availability.
