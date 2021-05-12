MARKET NEWS

Sony Center confirms PlayStation 5 pre-order in India to begin on May 17

Moneycontrol News
May 12, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST

Getting a PlayStation 5 in India is nearly impossible due to the current stock shortage. However, the Sony Center has listed the PS5 console for pre-booking in India starting May 17. The PS5 launched in India back in February, but the consoles went out of stock within minutes of going on pre-order in January.

The Sony Center has already put up a banner providing all the pre-order details for the PS. Indian customers who want to buy a PlayStation 5 can pre-book the console for Rs 49,999, starting May 17 at 12:00 pm (Noon).

According to an IGN report, the Sony PS5 Digital Edition was also listed on Sony Center for pre-order with a Rs 39,999 price tag. However, at the time of writing, we couldn’t spot the listing on the website. Additionally, there is no information on when shipping will commence.

At the time of writing this report, PlayStation 5 pre-orders weren’t listed on Amazon India, Flipkart, or Reliance Digital. However, Vijay Sales had a banner for the console on its website, suggesting that it might be available for pre-order on the platform.

It is worth noting that PS5 consoles available for pre-order might not entail an official restocking. The Sony Center is a third-party retail partner of Sony, so there’s no official confirmation from the company about a restocking.
PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHzCustom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz
Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHzAMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz)
16GB GDDR616GB GDDR6
448GB/s448GB/s
825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Optical Disc DriveNo Optical Disc Drive
4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS
Rs 49,990Rs 39,990
Also Read: Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X: Here's how the Sultans of console gaming compare 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #gaming #PlayStation #Sony
first published: May 12, 2021 02:58 pm

Simply Save | Should you invest in healthcare funds launched by mutual funds?

