    Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K TV launched in India: Check Price, Specs, Features, Availability

    The Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K is priced at Rs 2,79,990 for the 65-inch screen size, while the 77-inch model will set you back Rs 6,99,900.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 25, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST

    Sony has officially unveiled a new flagship TV in India. The Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K TV series is the newest entrant in the Indian market. Sony’s new OLED TV is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch screen sizes.

    Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K TV Price India

    The Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K is priced at Rs 2,79,990 for the 65-inch screen size, while the 77-inch model will set you back Rs 6,99,900. Sony is yet to announce the pricing of the 55-inch model. Sony’s new Bravia XR OLED TVs are available for purchase through Sony Centres, major electronic retailers, and e-commerce platforms.

    Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K TV Features

    The Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K TV series is powered by the Bravia XR Cognitive processor with proprietary XR Triluminos Pro technology. The TV comes with XR 4K upscaling and XR OLED Motion technology for blur-free 4K playback.

    The TV supports 4K at 120fps with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, Auto HDR Tone, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). The TV also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode. The Bravia XR OLED A80K runs on Google TV and comes with Apple AirPlay and HomeKit support.

    The TV also comes with XR Surround and Acoustic Surface Audio+. The Bravia XR OLED A80K TV comes pre-loaded with the Bravia Core app, Google Assistant, and Alexa voice search. Sony’s upcoming OLED TV has a metal flush finish with titanium black bezels.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Sony #Sony Bravia #Sony TV
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 05:36 pm
