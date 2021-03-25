Skullcandy Indy ANC TWS earbuds with up to 32 hours of battery life launched in India

Skullcandy just dropped a new set of premium true wireless earbuds in India. The Skullcandy Indy ANC is the company’s first TWS earphones with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Skullcandy Indy ANC Price in India

The Skullcandy Indy ANC earbuds are priced at Rs 10,999 in India. It is available in a True Black colour option. The Indy ANC buds will be available for pre-order in India starting from March 25.

Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO, Brand Eyes, Distributor of Skullcandy in India, said, “Skullcandy products are always made with our fans in mind as we look to infuse new technologies in our headphones and earbuds. When it came to Indy ANC we listened — giving our most popular line the upgrades that customers have been wanting. We stand behind building quality products for every experience.”

Skullcandy Indy ANC Specs and Features

Skullcandy’s latest TWS earbuds pack 12mm drivers with a 20Hz – 20KHz frequency response. The Skullcandy Indy ANC is a premium TWS offering that uses Skullcandy Active Noise Cancelling technology with customisable Personal Sound via the Skullcandy app. Apart from ANC, you also get an ambient listening mode, while each bud can be used individually with full media controls on each bud.

The Indy ANC are IPX4 for sweat and water resistance. They offer up to 19 hours of battery life with ANC turned on and up to 32 hours when it’s turned off. The charging case can give you two hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge, while you also get wireless charging support. Lastly, Bluetooth 5.0 ensures smooth lag-free connectivity.

Stay tuned for our full review of the Skullcandy Indy ANC TWS buds.