Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sales: Here are the best offers on headphones

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival are live with excellent deals on smartphones, laptops, and everything in between. So, if you are looking for a good pair of wireless headphones, there’s something for every budget. Flipkart is offering additional discounts for transactions with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards, while Amazon has another 10 percent off for users of HDFC Bank cards and on EMI transactions.

The Dizo GoPods D have gotten a massive price cut on Flipkart and are now available for Rs 899, making them the best affordable earbuds you can buy in India.

The Redmi Earbuds 2C are another excellent value buy and are available at a discounted price of Rs 899 on Amazon India.

The Noise Charge Neckband wireless earphones can be bought for Rs 1,099 at Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.

The boAt Airdopes 621 TWS earbuds pack a ton of features on a sub-2K budget. They are available on Amazon India for Rs 1,999.

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neckband earphones are available at a discounted price of Rs 1,799 on Flipkart and offer features including ANC and app support on a budget.

The Nokia T3110 TWS earbuds are available for as low as Rs 2,999 on Flipkart. The earbuds come with Hybrid Noise Cancellation, 12.5mm dynamic drivers, and an IPX7 rating.

The Skullcandy Jib True Wireless earbuds are going for Rs 2,499 on Amazon India.

The JBL C115 TWS are available for a discounted price of Rs 3,499 during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and are an excellent pair of affordable true wireless earbuds.

The OPPO Enco W51 are available at a discounted price of Rs 3,990 on Amazon India. These earbuds feature Hybrid ANC, up to 24 hours of battery, an IP54 rating, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live TWS earbuds are available for Rs 4,999 on Flipkart. The buds arrive with ANC, 12mm drivers, sound by AKG, last battery life, and more.

The CrossBeats Torq Touch true wireless earbuds offer a ton of premium features including environmental noise cancellation, 18mm titanium-coated dynamic audio drivers, touch controls, up to 30 hours of playback, and more for a reasonable Rs 4,499.

The Skullcandy Hesh3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are available on Amazon India for Rs 5,889 price. The headphones are equipped with 40mm audio drivers, up to 22 hours of playback, a lightweight design, memory foam ear cushions, and more.

The Sony WF-XB700 Extra Bass True Wireless Earbuds are available at a discounted price of Rs 6,490 during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival.

The Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation are available for Rs 7,999 during the Great Indian Festival.

The Samsung Galaxy Ear Buds Pro are available at a discounted price of Rs 9,990. The earbuds are among the most feature-rich in the premium segment.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds deliver ANC, up to 32 hours of battery life, wearing detection, built-in voice assistant, and more come for a pretty hefty price. However, Amazon India is offering the earbuds at Rs 9,990, slashing the 20K launch price.

Audio-Technica’s ATH-M50x headphones are the most critically acclaimed in the M-Series and will be available at a festive price of Rs13,999 on Amazon.