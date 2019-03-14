Simplilearn Partners with NSDC to upskill for Digital Skills

Simplilearn, a digital skills training provider, announced that the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to upskill learners in digital skills. As a part of the MoU, 33 of Simplilearn's courses will be accredited by NSDC, making Simplilearn a part of the government's Skill India program.

The first year of partnership aims to train 3,000 learners from across the country. Simplilearn will provide essential training and upskilling solutions to all the registered candidates of NSDC in various digital skills through its 33 courses. The course details will be available on the Skill India portal for the interested candidates. NSDC certified courses are highly regarded in the public sector and hence, students or professionals may see higher chances of getting jobs in their respective fields.

"We are honoured to gain accreditation by the NSDC which has recognised the impact Simplilearn's courses can create in making professionals job-ready with the right skills," said Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO of Simplilearn.

"With digital transformation disrupting organisations of all sizes across sectors, business functions and job roles are being reprised which is leading to a mismatch between the skills in demand and the current pool of talent. Our focus has always been to constantly upskill professionals and the young talent pool so that they stay relevant in the industry and benefit from the wide array of modern job roles that have been opening up," he added.

"NSDC, through its wide network of partners, endeavours to bring in diverse technological interventions to help build an efficient learning system and create a workforce for new age skills," said Dr. Manish Kumar, Managing Director & CEO, National Skill Development Corporation.