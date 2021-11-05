"Sideloading is a cybercriminal's best friend" says Craig Federighi at Web Summit 2021

The European Commission's DMCA act may force Apple into letting users sideload apps on iOS

Apple's Senior Vice President for Software Engineering, Craig Federighi gave a speech at Web Summit 2021 during which he discussed the hazards of allowing sideloading on iOS.

For some context, the European Commission is considering adding a provision to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) that may force companies to allow sideloading on their devices. As per Ars Technica, Apple could stand to face fines that could amount to 10% of their global revenue if they don't comply.

Appearing at Web Summit 2021, Federighi called sideloading "a cybercrimnal's best friend" and being forced to enable that in iOS would amount to a "gold rush" from the malware industry.

"That one provision in the DMA could force every iPhone user into a landscape of professional con artists constantly trying to fool them," Federighi added.

Federighi used houses as a metaphor and said that some houses were safer than others because they don't have side doors that intruders can walk through. He said that the DMA provision would mean willingly leaving a door open for the intruders at night.

The Apple executive also said that whether a user sideloads or not, it doesn't matter. If the DMA allows this provision, malware can easily trick susceptible victims to sideload malicious apps in their stead. He even went on to say that although more experienced users can navigate these pitfalls, they should still think about everyone else.

"Our goal has never been to sell the most," said Federighi. "Instead, our mission is to provide people with the choice of what we view as the best."