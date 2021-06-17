Tim Cook talks about privacy and sideloading apps in new Brut interview

In an interview with Brut CEO Guillame Lacroix, Tim Cook shared his thoughts on privacy and security

Apple's CEO Tim Cook sat down for an interview with Brut CEO Guillame Lacroix. He shared his insights on privacy saying that Apple puts customer privacy first and that the company sees it as, "a basic human right".

"Steve used to say privacy was stating in plain language what people are signing up for and getting their permission. And that permission should be asked repeatedly. We've always tried to live up to that," said Cook in the interview.

One of the points of the discussion centred around the sideloading of apps on Android and Cook made it clear that he was not a fan. The discussion focused on a proposed legislation in Europe that may force Apple to allow users to side-loads apps on iOS devices.

"I mean, you look at malware as an example, and Android has 47x more malware than iOS. Why is that?," Cook said.

"We've designed iOS in such a way that there's one App Store and all of the apps are reviewed prior to going on the store. That keeps a lot of this malware stuff out of our ecosystem."

Cook also believes that there is a value in giving customers privacy focused features and that iOS users have repeatedly told the company how much they value that.