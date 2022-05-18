Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds launched in India

(Image Courtesy: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser has launched the newest addition to their popular Momentum line-up of earbuds, Momentum True Wireless 3, in India.

Like with the previous buds in the Momentum series, True Wireless 3 offers active noise cancellation and features the company's praised True Response transducer system and dynamic 7mm drivers.

Sennheiser says that they have updated the noise cancellation to automatically observe and suppress noise in real-time. You can control the noise suppression using a dedicated button or use the included transparency mode, to let sound through.

The earbuds also support a wide range of audio codecs such as AAC, SBC and aptX Adaptive, which Sennheiser says reduces latency to a minimum over wireless connections.

The Momentum True Wireless 3 can last seven hours on a charge, which can be extended to 28 hours with the included charging case. The buds are also IPX4 rated for splash and water resistance.

"Our MOMENTUM series continuously succeeds in redefining the boundaries of possibility," said Sennheiser's Kapil Gulati in a press release.

"The MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 builds on a powerful heritage. With the Sennheiser Signature Sound, TrueResponse technology, next-level adaptive noise cancellation and an even better fit, these earbuds are the natural successor of the MOMENTUM series," Gulati added.

You can pick up the buds for Rs 21,990 starting today. It will go on sale at authorized Sennheiser retailers and will be available online through Sennheiser's store, Amazon and other online retailers.





