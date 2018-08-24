App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Say hello to the future! US company to soon launch unmanned flying taxi in Dubai

The autonomous aerial vehicle could be used as an urban flying taxi and will also have logistics drone applications.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image:@VIMANA_AAV)
(Image:@VIMANA_AAV)

US-based flying taxi company Vimana Global recently trialled the prototype of its autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) in Dubai ahead of its global launch, reports suggest.

"We are at the starting point of the mutual collaboration including feasibility study with the local authorities in Dubai to undertake and deploy blockchain aerospace platform prior to its launch in 2020 here and in some other cities," said founder and CEO of Vimana Global, Evgeni Borisov in a report by Logistics Middle East.

"We keep Dubai on top of the list because the emirate has broken the ice in smart urban mobility; the government here is taking the mobility to next stage from 2D mobility to 3D mobility," he added.

According to Borisov, the unmanned aerial vehicle could be used as an urban flying taxi and will also have logistics drone applications.

“Cargo delivery is, of course, a major potential sector for this in Dubai, that’s why we are developing the cargo prototype for use in select destinations. It’s going to take some time, I see it being deployed in this role within the next five years,” he told the news portal.

The autonomous flying taxi was created by German drone firm Volocopter. It can carry up to two people without a pilot or human intervention.

Last year, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority created history by launching an autonomous flying vehicle in an aerial test.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 10:04 am

tags #Trending News #Vimana Global #world

