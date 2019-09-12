SAP SE announces the launch of the SAP for Me Web site

SAP SE announced the launch of the SAP for Me Web site, an online portal providing SAP customers personalized access and a transparent view of their entire product portfolio.

"SAP for Me" encompasses all lines of SAP products and services, including on-premise and cloud products, and is available free of charge as an open beta version for all customers with a valid contract.

SAP for Me allows customers to log in with their current S-user. They can also use the new universal ID feature, which eases use for customers with multiple S-users.

With just one pair of credentials to remember, customers will be able to select the S-user and context for which they want to see data.

It will serve as the central gateway for all digital post-sales touchpoints for SAP, including onboarding, operation, adoption, renewal and expansion.

As an advanced, easy-to-use portal, SAP for Me aggregates all important alerts, metrics and insights from a customer's product portfolio at one access point, helping to centralize information and speed up interaction and outcome.

"Regardless of what you sell or offer, the whole experience of doing business with your company – before, while and after purchase – is key in a world in which customers are empowered like never before. Making their experience as personalized, easy and seamless as possible is essential to fulfilling their expectations," said Christian Klein, COO and Executive Board Member, SAP SE.

Customers will be able to personalize their settings within the 'intelligent home' area, which is at the core of SAP for Me.