Samsung Odyssey G9, Odyssey G7 curved QLED gaming monitors launched in India - everything you need to know

Samsung recently dropped two new Odyssey gaming monitors in India. The Samsung Odyssey G7 and G9 are curved gaming monitors designed for gamers and content creators. The monitors feature a high refresh rate, a low response time, Nvidia G-Sync support, and more.

The new Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors are priced between Rs 49,000 and Rs 1,99,000. The 27-inch Odyssey G7 gaming monitor is likely to cost Rs 49,000, while the 49-inch Odyssey G9 should set you back Rs 1,99,000. The Odyssey G7 is also available in a 32-inch screen size, although its price is unclear.

At the time of writing, the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 was listed for Rs 1,55,000 on the company’s Indian website. Additionally, Samsung was also offering the Galaxy Watch Active2 4G (Aluminum) free with the monitor. Pre-booking for the two monitors will be available from November 25 till December 31, 2020.

Samsung Odyssey G9

Samsung says that the Odyssey G9 is the world’s first Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD; 5120×1440 resolution) gaming monitor to feature a rapid, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 32:9 aspect ratio, a deep and immersive 1000R curvature, and a peak brightness of 1000 cd/m2. The monitor features Quantum dot technology combined with an HDR1000 VA panel. The G9 boasts a glossy white exterior and RGB lighting on the back with five lighting modes. The Odyssey G9 also comes with Nvidia G-Sync support and Adaptive-Sync on DP1.4.

Samsung Odyssey G7

The Odyssey G7 features a Quad-High Definition (QHD; 2560×1440 resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio, and HDR600 VA panel. Additionally, the G7 also boasts 600 cd/m2 peak brightness, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and Nvidia G-Sync support. Samsung also claims that the G7’s QLED screen with Quantum dot technology provides an “exceptionally wide range of accurate colour reproductions.” The Odyssey G7 features a matte black exterior and customisable rear core lighting. In addition, Samsung has added dynamic shapes and lighting to the monitor`s front bezel.