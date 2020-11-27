PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day'
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Odyssey G9, Odyssey G7 curved QLED gaming monitors launched in India - everything you need to know

The monitors feature a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and Nvidia G-Sync support.

Moneycontrol News

Samsung recently dropped two new Odyssey gaming monitors in India. The Samsung Odyssey G7 and G9 are curved gaming monitors designed for gamers and content creators. The monitors feature a high refresh rate, a low response time, Nvidia G-Sync support, and more.

The new Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors are priced between Rs 49,000 and Rs 1,99,000. The 27-inch Odyssey G7 gaming monitor is likely to cost Rs 49,000, while the 49-inch Odyssey G9 should set you back Rs 1,99,000. The Odyssey G7 is also available in a 32-inch screen size, although its price is unclear.

At the time of writing, the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 was listed for Rs 1,55,000 on the company’s Indian website. Additionally, Samsung was also offering the Galaxy Watch Active2 4G (Aluminum) free with the monitor. Pre-booking for the two monitors will be available from November 25 till December 31, 2020.

Close

Odyssey-G9

related news

Samsung Odyssey G9

Samsung says that the Odyssey G9 is the world’s first Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD; 5120×1440 resolution) gaming monitor to feature a rapid, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 32:9 aspect ratio, a deep and immersive 1000R curvature, and a peak brightness of 1000 cd/m2. The monitor features Quantum dot technology combined with an HDR1000 VA panel. The G9 boasts a glossy white exterior and RGB lighting on the back with five lighting modes. The Odyssey G9 also comes with Nvidia G-Sync support and Adaptive-Sync on DP1.4.

Odyssey G7

Samsung Odyssey G7

The Odyssey G7 features a Quad-High Definition (QHD; 2560×1440 resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio, and HDR600 VA panel. Additionally, the G7 also boasts 600 cd/m2 peak brightness, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and Nvidia G-Sync support. Samsung also claims that the G7’s QLED screen with Quantum dot technology provides an “exceptionally wide range of accurate colour reproductions.” The Odyssey G7 features a matte black exterior and customisable rear core lighting. In addition, Samsung has added dynamic shapes and lighting to the monitor`s front bezel.
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 12:52 pm

tags #gaming #Samsung

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.