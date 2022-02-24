English
    Samsung is aware of screen flickering issues affecting some Galaxy S22 Ultra's, fix inbound

    Some early buyers of the Galaxy S22 Ultra have reported display flickering issues on the smartphone

    Moneycontrol News
    February 24, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Samsung)

    (Image Courtesy: Samsung)

    Samsung has begun sending out the first units of the Galaxy S22 Ultra to early buyers starting this week fulfiling pre-orders. Unfortunately, it appears as though some of the units are exhibiting strange display artifacting, according to users.

    Spotted by 9to5Google, several posts on Reddit have complained about flickering and artifacting issues on the phone's display, usually in the form of flashing bands of pixels when viewing content or playing games on the smartphone.

    So far, the issue seems to be limited to the Exynos variants of the phone but a few Snapdragon variants have also reported the issue. The temporary workaround for now, is to set the display to Vivid mode and not use the Natural preset. Setting the resolution to FHD from QHD also seems to help.

    Samsung is aware of the issue and has responded on its support forum on Reddit saying, "We are aware of a limited number of Galaxy S22 Ultra devices experiencing a pixelated line on the display when [the] customer plays YouTube or unlocks the device with fingerprints. The issue may occur rarely when the user set[s] the device resolution to WQHD and Screen mode to Natural mode. We have already worked to develop a patch on Galaxy S22 Ultra and will release software updates to address the issue soon. We recommend that until then, please change the screen mode to Vivid or resolution to FHD+ of your device."

    The company has also identified the potential problem as a software issue and says that a fix is on the way.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 12:41 pm

