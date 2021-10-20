Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2: Check out all the major announcements from the event

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 followed up the company’s big foldable smartphone reveal which took place back in August. Samsung revealed major aesthetics changes to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds 2.

There’s a new Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition and special editions of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 designed in collaboration with Maison Kitsuné. Samsung also announced new features coming to the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition

The Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition gives consumers a new way to customize their mobile device. With the Bespoke Edition, Samsung is offering new customizable colour combinations and a special UX for users. Samsung is allowing customers to mix and match their own unique combination by choosing phone frame options of Black or Silver, and front and back colours of Blue, Yellow, Pink, White or Black.

Samsung is also offering Bespoke Upgrade Care exclusively for Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition users, allowing them to change their device colour as and when they want. Users can register at Samsung.com to replace the back panel on the Galaxy Z Flip Bespoke Edition. For more information, head on over to the link.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition

The Galaxy Watch 4 series can be customised in the Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Studio by mixing and matching various colours, sizes, and strap styles. Additionally, a software update will allow Watch 4 series more opportunities for personalization.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Editions can be personally customised in Samsung’s Bespoke Studio on Samsung.com. Users will also be able to check 360-degree previews as well as ways to download an image in the Bespoke Studio. Once ordered, the special edition product will arrive in a special package and feature Bespoke Edition wallpaper and cover screens to complement the new design.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition will be covered for a year from accidental damage, including screen replacement, water damage and back cover replacement. The Bespoke Edition for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be available in in Korea, US, UK, Germany, France, Canada, and Australia starting today (October 20).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition

Samsung has also worked with independent fashion brand Maison Kitsuné to offer a special edition of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2.

In its release, Samsung notes; “The partnership brings Maison Kitsuné’s playfulness into the Samsung Galaxy, with the iconic Maison Kitsuné Fox logo coming to life in playful and creative ways on the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2. Maison Kitsuné’s signature aesthetic is infused into every aspect of the Galaxy special edition wearables, from the watch straps and watch faces to the earbuds and their case. A refined new hue, Moonrock Beige, was also created specifically for the collaboration.”

The Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition has Moonrock Beige straps with a Fox-shaped hole and delicate engravings. It also includes a custom Stardust Gray strap featuring the Maison Kitsuné lettering. The Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition TWS earbuds come in Moonrock Beige and are housed in a Stardust Gray leather case adorned with a Maison Kitsuné Fox Head logo.

Samsung has also curated a playlist by the brand’s music label Kitsuné Musique to commemorate the partnership. Users can also download a custom Maison Kitsuné by tagging an NFC card which is included in the box of the both the Buds 2 and Watch 4. The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition will be available starting today and will go on sale in limited markets.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 New Features

Apart from the special edition Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung also announced new features coming to the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

Fall Detection, which was first announced in 2020, is arriving on the Galaxy Watch 4. Fall Detection is capable of recognizing if the user has fallen down during a workout. The Galaxy Watch 4 can also send out SOS notifications to up to four pre-determined contacts. Lastly, Galaxy Watch 4 users can enjoy a 60-day free Strava subscription.