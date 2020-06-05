App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen Support to launch in India soon

The tablet was unveiled in Indonesia in April.

Carlsen Martin

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India. The company has officially teased the arrival of its new tablet on the Samsung India Twitter handle. The tablet was unveiled in Indonesia in April and is now making its way to India.

While the tweet confirms the Tab S6 Lite is arriving in India, it does not specify any exact launch date.

The tweet suggests that the tablet will be a lightweight tablet designed to be the perfect travelling companion. The teaser also confirms that the Tab S6 Lite will feature S Pen support. However, there is no confirmation whether it will be bundled in the box or sold separately.

Samsung currently retails the Galaxy S6 Tab in India for Rs 59,900. Since the S6 Tab Lite is a lite version, it will like costs less. Since the Galaxy S6 Tab Lite was already unveiled in Indonesia and other countries, we already know the specs of the device.

The tablet sports a 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200*2,000 pixels) TFT display with thick bezels. Samsung’s upcoming tablet packs a 7,040 mAh battery. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core chipset that features the same clock speeds as the Exynos 9611 SoC. Memory options for the Tab S6 Lite include 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB and 128GB storage options.

The Tab S6 Lite gets an 8-megapixel camera with auto-focus on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera housed in a hole-punch cutout. For connectivity, the tablet features a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.0. You also get a dedicated microSD card slot to expand storage up to 1TB.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 02:52 pm

tags #Samsung #tablet

