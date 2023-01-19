Samsung Galaxy S23 series could use custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip fine-tuned for Galaxy

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is launching in India and globally on February 1. The line-up is expected to include the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. All three flagship Galaxy S23 smartphones are also expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform.

Now, a report by 9to5 Google claims that Samsung will use a customised version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for the Galaxy S23 series. The report claims that 9to5 Google has seen documentation that the Snapdragon chip on the Galaxy S23 line-up will be titled “Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy”.

The report also reveals that the Prime Core on this custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for the S23 series will feature a clock speed of 3.36 GHz. For reference, the Prime Core on the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, seen on the OnePlus 11 5G, iQOO 11 series, Xiaomi 12 Pro, has a clock speed of 3.2 GHz.

The publication has noted that the rest of the features of the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for Galaxy remain unchanged from the original chip. However, the report also notes that the custom chip will feature optimisations specific to Samsung phones.

The chip was also rumored to be manufactured by Samsung’s foundry rather than TSMC, but the original leaker of that information has since retracted that idea. Samsung is expected to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for the Galaxy S23 series in several markets including the US, India, and other key regions.

However, Samsung has a longstanding tradition of using the objectively inferior Exynos chip in the European markets. It remains to be seen how much of that will change this year as a vast majority of Galaxy S23 devices are expected to use Qualcomm’s mobile platform.