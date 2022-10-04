Samsung Galaxy S23 series camera, battery specifications tipped

With the year 2022 entering its final quarter, rumours about the next generation of Android flagship smartphones have begun swirling.

Chief among them is the Galaxy S23 series. According to a report by GalaxyClub, Samsung will consider upgrading the 10 MP front camera sensor on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus to a 12 MP sensor.

However, there is no information about changes to the front camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The last three iterations of Samsung’s Ultra models—Galaxy S20 Ultra, S21 Ultra, S22 Ultra—have all adopted for 40 MP front cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 line-up will also get upgraded batteries. With the vanilla model expected to use a 3,900 mAh cell, which is 200 mAh more than the battery on the Galaxy S22 (Review). The change will be a welcome addition as battery life was among the S22’s biggest weakness.

The Galaxy S23+ will also get a battery upgrade with a typical capacity of 4,700 mAh as opposed to the 4,500 mAh capacity of the Galaxy S22 Plus. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to have a similar 5,000 mAh battery capacity as the S22 Ultra (Review).

The report also says the telephoto and ultrawide camera sensors on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus would be the same as those of their predecessors. Nothing has been said about the sensors on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung is also expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC on Galaxy S23 smartphones in most regions.

Samsung could also introduce a new 200 MP camera sensor for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As of now, Samsung is yet to provide any information about the Galaxy S23 series and will not do so for a while now, so we’d suggest taking this information with a pinch of salt.