Samsung Galaxy S22 series India price, sale details announced

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra launched in India.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India has been announced. Samsung has launched its three flagship smartphones, namely the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22. As part of the launch offers, Samsung has also announced a pre-order window following the Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch in India.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in India

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in two storage options. The base 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 1,09,999. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra India price for the 12GB + 512GB variant is set at Rs 1,18,999. It comes in Phantom Black, Phantom White and Burgundy colours.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price is close to the iPhone 13 Pro in India. Apple’s base 128GB iPhone 13 Pro price in India starts at Rs 1,19,900.

The device goes on sale starting March 11 in India through Samsung e-store and various online, offline stores. Customers can pre-order the Galaxy S22 Ultra starting February 21.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price in India

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes in two 8GB RAM options. The base 8GB + 128GB RAM option is priced at Rs 84,999, whereas the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 88,999.

The phone comes in three colours - Phantom Black, Phantom White and Phantom Green. It goes on sale starting March 11 through Samsung e-store and various online, offline stores.

The device competes against the iPhone 13 and the Vivo X70 Pro Plus in India. iPhone 13 price in India starts at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB model. The Vivo X70 Pro Plus (Review) is also available for the same price. Customers can pre-order the Galaxy S22 Plus starting February 21.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India

Samsung Galaxy S22 arrives in two storage options. The base 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 72,999. It also comes in an 8GB + 256GB variant, which is priced at Rs 76,999. Samsung Galaxy S22 colours in India include Phantom Black, Phantom White and Phantom Green.

The smartphone goes on sale starting March 11 in India. Customers can buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 in India through the Samsung e-store and various online, offline stores. Customers can pre-order the Galaxy S22 starting February 21.

In terms of price, it competes against the OnePlus 9 Pro (Review), iPhone 13 mini, etc.

Samsung has confirmed that the Indian variants of the Galaxy S22 series will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.