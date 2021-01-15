MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy S21+ vs Galaxy S20+: What's new, what's different?

Let’s take a look at the Samsung Galaxy S21+ vs Galaxy S20+ spec-comparison.

Moneycontrol News
January 15, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 series price has been announced at the Unpacked 2021 event. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 pack top-of-the-line flagship smartphone hardware. How does the Samsung Galaxy S21+ fare against its predecessor? Let’s take a look at the Samsung Galaxy S21+ vs Galaxy S20+ spec-comparison.
ParameterSamsung Galaxy S21+Samsung Galaxy S20+
Display6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X FHD+ Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED  QHD+ Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate
ProcessorSnapdragon 888 SoC, Exynos 2100 chipset (India).Snapdragon 865 SoC, Exynos 990 chipset (India).
RAM/ Storage8GB/ 128GB, 8GB/ 256GB,  UFS 3.0. No Expandable Storage12GB/ up to 512GB UFS 3.0, expandable up to 1TB via microSD.
Rear Camera12MP f/1.8 sensor + a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens + 64MP telephoto sensor.12MP f/1.8 sensor + a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens + 64MP telephoto sensor.
Front Camera10MP10MP
Battery4,500 mAh with 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging via USB Type-C.4,500 mAh with 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging via USB Type-C.
AuthenticationIn-display fingerprint scanner, face unlockIn-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock
Operating SystemAndroid 11-based One UI 3.0Android 10-based One UI 2.0
PriceRs 81,999Rs 56,999.

Summary

Not much has changed between the Galaxy S21+ vs Galaxy S20+. The only noticeable differences are in the display and storage departments. Samsung Galaxy S21+’s display resolution has been scaled down to FHD+, compared to the S20’s QHD+ panel.

The Galaxy S21+ also does not get any expandable storage option. It gets the latest Exynos 2100 processor in India. The RAM option is limited to 8GB, and storage too is capped at 256GB.

The rest of the specifications are the same. 

Samsung Galaxy S21+ India price starts at Rs 81,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 85,999.
