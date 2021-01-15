Samsung Galaxy S21+ vs Galaxy S20+: What's new, what's different?

Parameter Samsung Galaxy S21+ Samsung Galaxy S20+ Display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X FHD+ Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 888 SoC, Exynos 2100 chipset (India). Snapdragon 865 SoC, Exynos 990 chipset (India). RAM/ Storage 8GB/ 128GB, 8GB/ 256GB, UFS 3.0. No Expandable Storage 12GB/ up to 512GB UFS 3.0, expandable up to 1TB via microSD. Rear Camera 12MP f/1.8 sensor + a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens + 64MP telephoto sensor. 12MP f/1.8 sensor + a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens + 64MP telephoto sensor. Front Camera 10MP 10MP Battery 4,500 mAh with 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging via USB Type-C. 4,500 mAh with 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging via USB Type-C. Authentication In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock Operating System Android 11-based One UI 3.0 Android 10-based One UI 2.0 Price Rs 81,999 Rs 56,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series price has been announced at the Unpacked 2021 event. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 pack top-of-the-line flagship smartphone hardware. How does the Samsung Galaxy S21+ fare against its predecessor? Let’s take a look at the Samsung Galaxy S21+ vs Galaxy S20+ spec-comparison.

Summary

Not much has changed between the Galaxy S21+ vs Galaxy S20+. The only noticeable differences are in the display and storage departments. Samsung Galaxy S21+’s display resolution has been scaled down to FHD+, compared to the S20’s QHD+ panel.

The Galaxy S21+ also does not get any expandable storage option. It gets the latest Exynos 2100 processor in India. The RAM option is limited to 8GB, and storage too is capped at 256GB.

The rest of the specifications are the same.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ India price starts at Rs 81,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 85,999.