Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to launch on September 23; Galaxy Unpacked event confirmed

Samsung has launched several new devices, including its flagship Galaxy Note 20 series and the second-generation Galaxy Z Fold 2, in the past couple of months. Now, only a couple of weeks after the official Galaxy Z Fold 2 event, Samsung is gearing up to host another Galaxy Unpacked event.



We asked. You answered. We delivered. Here's the Galaxy for every fan. Unpacked, September 23, 2020. #SamsungEventpic.twitter.com/3r3q5iZfnT

— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) September 14, 2020

The latest event is being advertised as one for the fans, which makes it safe to assume that we are going to see another flagship Galaxy phone at the event. The phone in question will likely be the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

The existence of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition isn’t surprising as leaks and rumours of the phone have been surfacing for quite a few months now. The Galaxy S20 FE is expected to use an Exynos 990 SoC for both the 4G and 5G variants.

The phone is expected to sport an Infinity-O AMOLED panel, similar to that of the standard Galaxy S20. However, there is no information on the resolution and refresh rate. The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is expected to feature the same camera setup as the standard Galaxy S20, considering the phone looks identical. The Galaxy S20 FE could also pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.