172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|samsung-galaxy-s20-fan-edition-to-launch-on-september-23-galaxy-unpacked-event-confirmed-5838111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Last 2 days left! Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro @ Re. 1 per day and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to launch on September 23; Galaxy Unpacked event confirmed

The Galaxy S20 FE is expected to use an Exynos 990 SoC for both the 4G and 5G variants.

Moneycontrol News

Samsung has launched several new devices, including its flagship Galaxy Note 20 series and the second-generation Galaxy Z Fold 2, in the past couple of months. Now, only a couple of weeks after the official Galaxy Z Fold 2 event, Samsung is gearing up to host another Galaxy Unpacked event.

The latest event is being advertised as one for the fans, which makes it safe to assume that we are going to see another flagship Galaxy phone at the event. The phone in question will likely be the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

The existence of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition isn’t surprising as leaks and rumours of the phone have been surfacing for quite a few months now. The Galaxy S20 FE is expected to use an Exynos 990 SoC for both the 4G and 5G variants.

The phone is expected to sport an Infinity-O AMOLED panel, similar to that of the standard Galaxy S20. However, there is no information on the resolution and refresh rate. The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is expected to feature the same camera setup as the standard Galaxy S20, considering the phone looks identical. The Galaxy S20 FE could also pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 05:50 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.