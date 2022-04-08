Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launched with 108MP Camera, 120Hz AMOLED Display; Galaxy A33 price in India revealed

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G was recently unveiled under the radar, following the launch of the recent Galaxy A series smartphones. From the looks of things, the Galaxy M53 shares some similar specifications with the Galaxy A73 5G that was unveiled in India last week.

As of now, Samsung is yet to reveal the pricing and availability of the Galaxy M53 5G. However, we expect it to be a slightly more affordable version of the Galaxy A73 5G, which is currently priced at Rs 41,999 in India. The South Korean tech giant also recently announced the price of the Galaxy A33 5G in India.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India

As things stand, the Samsung Galaxy A33 features a starting price of Rs 28,499 in India for the 6GB/128GB model. However, the phone will also be available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for Rs 29,999, which is similar to previous reports. For more details about the Galaxy A33 5G, head on over to the link. Back to the Galaxy M33 5G!

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G opt for an Exynos 1280 SoC paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of expandable storage. The handset runs Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI skin on top. The Galaxy M53 5G sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Galaxy M53 5G gets a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor. The main camera is also paired with an 8MP ultrawide shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro unit. There’s a notable downgrade in the camera system from the Galaxy A73, which has OIS on the main camera as well as higher resolution ultrawide, macro, and depth sensors.

On the front, the M53 5G opts for a 32MP selfie camera. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 25W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. The handset is available in Blue, Green, and Brown colour options.





