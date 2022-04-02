English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launched in India with 6,000 mAh Battery, 120Hz Display, Quad Cameras

    The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 in India for the base 6GB/128GB model.

    Carlsen Martin
    April 02, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST

    Samsung has launched the Galaxy M33 5G in India. The Galaxy M33 5G arrives as an affordable 5G smartphone that features a high-refresh-rate display, quad cameras, a massive battery, and an Exynos chipset.

    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price in India 

    The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 in India for the base 6GB/128GB model. The phone also comes in an 8GB/128GB configuration that will set you back Rs 20,499. The Galaxy M33 5G is available in two colour options – Blue and Green.

    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Launch Offers

    Samsung is offering the Galaxy M33 5G for Rs 17,999 (6GB/128GB) and Rs 19,999 (8GB/128GB) for a limited time as part of an introductory offer. The phone will go on sale through Samsung India and Amazon starting April 8. Samsung is also offering an instant cashback of up to Rs 2,000 for customers buying the M33 5G with ICICI Bank cards.

    Close

    Related stories

    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications 

    The Galaxy M33 5G is powered by a 5nm octa-core Exynos chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone also uses Samsung's RAM Plus feature to virtually extending the RAM on the phone up to 16GB using the storage. The M33 5G runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top.

    The Galaxy M33 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung is using an LCD panel here with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. For optics, the M33 5G gets a quad-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit.

    For selfies, the Galaxy M33 5G opts for an 8 MP selfie camera. The phone also packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. The M33 5G also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and more.
    Carlsen Martin
    Tags: #Exynos #Samsung #smartphones
    first published: Apr 2, 2022 02:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.