Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launched in India with 6,000 mAh Battery, 120Hz Display, Quad Cameras

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M33 5G in India. The Galaxy M33 5G arrives as an affordable 5G smartphone that features a high-refresh-rate display, quad cameras, a massive battery, and an Exynos chipset.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 in India for the base 6GB/128GB model. The phone also comes in an 8GB/128GB configuration that will set you back Rs 20,499. The Galaxy M33 5G is available in two colour options – Blue and Green.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Launch Offers

Samsung is offering the Galaxy M33 5G for Rs 17,999 (6GB/128GB) and Rs 19,999 (8GB/128GB) for a limited time as part of an introductory offer. The phone will go on sale through Samsung India and Amazon starting April 8. Samsung is also offering an instant cashback of up to Rs 2,000 for customers buying the M33 5G with ICICI Bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications

The Galaxy M33 5G is powered by a 5nm octa-core Exynos chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone also uses Samsung's RAM Plus feature to virtually extending the RAM on the phone up to 16GB using the storage. The M33 5G runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top.

The Galaxy M33 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung is using an LCD panel here with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. For optics, the M33 5G gets a quad-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit.

For selfies, the Galaxy M33 5G opts for an 8 MP selfie camera. The phone also packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. The M33 5G also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and more.