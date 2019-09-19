Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Vivo Z1x vs Realme 5 Pro: Specifications, price, features comparison

Samsung's newly launched Galaxy M30s comes with an upgraded processor and a 48MP triple camera. The most significant upgrade in the Galaxy M30s is the battery.

Parameters Galaxy M30s Vivo Z1X Redmi Note 7 Pro Realme 5 Pro Display 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a water-drop style notch and a resolution of 1080 * 2280 pixels. 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a punch-hole display. 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top. 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen comes with a water-drop notch on top. Processor Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with Adreno 616 GPU 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 612 GPU. 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU. RAM and Storage options 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 512GB. 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, expandable via microSD 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB. 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB 8GB +128GB. Rear Camera 48MP f/2.0 + 8MP f/2.2 + 5MP f/2.2 16MP (f/1.78) + 8MP + 2MP sensors 48MP (f/1.79) + 5MP. 48MP Sony IMX586 (f/1.79) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.25) + 2MP Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens Front camera 16MP f/2.0 sensor 32MP f/2.0 sensor 13MP f/2.0 sensor 16MP f/2.0 sensor Battery 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging 4,500 mAh with fast charging support 4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 fast charging support. 4,045 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge tech OS Android 9.0 based One UI out of the box Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9 Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Biometrics Rear mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock In-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support. 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack Colour options Pearl White, Sapphire Blue, Opal Black Sonic Black, Mirror Black, Sonic Black Neptune Blue, Space Black, Nebula Red, Clear White Sparkling Blue, Crystal Green. Price 4GB + 64GB for Rs 13,999, 6GB + 128GB for Rs 16,999. Rs 14,990 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 16,990 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 17,990 for Rs 6GB + 128GB. Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 8GB + 128GB

Rs 599 for first year

It comes with a massive 6,000 mAh battery, making it stand out against the competition. But since a beefy battery isn't the only deal-breaker, we compare the specifications of the Galaxy M30s with the Vivo Z1X, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Realme 5 Pro.