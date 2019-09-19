Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Vivo Z1x vs Realme 5 Pro: Specifications, price, features comparison

We compare the specifications of the Galaxy M30s with the Vivo Z1X, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Realme 5 Pro.
Samsung's newly launched Galaxy M30s comes with an upgraded processor and a 48MP triple camera. The most significant upgrade in the Galaxy M30s is the battery.It comes with a massive 6,000 mAh battery, making it stand out against the competition. But since a beefy battery isn't the only deal-breaker, we compare the specifications of the Galaxy M30s with the Vivo Z1X, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Realme 5 Pro.
|Parameters
|Galaxy M30s
|Vivo Z1X
|Redmi Note 7 Pro
|Realme 5 Pro
|Display
|6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a water-drop style notch and a resolution of 1080 * 2280 pixels.
|6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a punch-hole display.
|6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top.
|6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen comes with a water-drop notch on top.
|Processor
|Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with Adreno 616 GPU
|2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 612 GPU.
|2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU.
|RAM and Storage options
|4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 512GB.
|4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, expandable via microSD
|4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB.
|4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB 8GB +128GB.
|Rear Camera
|48MP f/2.0 + 8MP f/2.2 + 5MP f/2.2
|16MP (f/1.78) + 8MP + 2MP sensors
|48MP (f/1.79) + 5MP.
|48MP Sony IMX586 (f/1.79) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.25) + 2MP Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens
|Front camera
|16MP f/2.0 sensor
|32MP f/2.0 sensor
|13MP f/2.0 sensor
|16MP f/2.0 sensor
|Battery
|6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging
|4,500 mAh with fast charging support
|4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 fast charging support.
|4,045 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge tech
|OS
|Android 9.0 based One UI out of the box
|Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9
|Android 9.0 based MiUi 10
|Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
|Biometrics
|Rear mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
|In-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
|Connectivity
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack
|4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support.
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack
|Colour options
|Pearl White, Sapphire Blue, Opal Black
|Sonic Black, Mirror Black, Sonic Black
|Neptune Blue, Space Black, Nebula Red, Clear White
|Sparkling Blue, Crystal Green.
|Price
|4GB + 64GB for Rs 13,999, 6GB + 128GB for Rs 16,999.
|Rs 14,990 for 4GB + 64GB,Rs 16,990 for 6GB + 64GB,Rs 17,990 for Rs 6GB + 128GB.
|Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB
|Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 8GB + 128GB
