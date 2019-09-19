App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Vivo Z1x vs Realme 5 Pro: Specifications, price, features comparison

We compare the specifications of the Galaxy M30s with the Vivo Z1X, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Realme 5 Pro.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung's newly launched Galaxy M30s comes with an upgraded processor and a 48MP triple camera. The most significant upgrade in the Galaxy M30s is the battery.

It comes with a massive 6,000 mAh battery, making it stand out against the competition. But since a beefy battery isn't the only deal-breaker, we compare the specifications of the Galaxy M30s with the Vivo Z1X, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Realme 5 Pro.
ParametersGalaxy M30sVivo Z1XRedmi Note 7 ProRealme 5 Pro
Display6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a water-drop style notch and a resolution of 1080 * 2280 pixels.6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a punch-hole display.6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top.6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen comes with a water-drop notch on top.
ProcessorExynos 9611 octa-core SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with Adreno 616 GPU2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 612 GPU.2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU.
RAM and Storage options4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 512GB.4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, expandable via microSD4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB.4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB 8GB +128GB.
Rear Camera48MP f/2.0 + 8MP f/2.2 + 5MP f/2.216MP (f/1.78) + 8MP + 2MP sensors48MP (f/1.79) + 5MP.48MP Sony IMX586 (f/1.79) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.25) + 2MP Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens
Front camera16MP f/2.0 sensor32MP f/2.0 sensor13MP f/2.0 sensor16MP f/2.0 sensor
Battery6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging 4,500 mAh with fast charging support4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 fast charging support.4,045 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge tech
OSAndroid 9.0 based One UI out of the boxAndroid 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9Android 9.0 based MiUi 10Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
BiometricsRear mounted fingerprint scanner and Face UnlockIn-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face UnlockRear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support.4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack
Colour optionsPearl White, Sapphire Blue, Opal BlackSonic Black, Mirror Black, Sonic BlackNeptune Blue, Space Black, Nebula Red, Clear White Sparkling Blue, Crystal Green.
Price4GB + 64GB for Rs 13,999, 6GB + 128GB for Rs 16,999.Rs 14,990 for 4GB + 64GB,Rs 16,990 for 6GB + 64GB,Rs 17,990 for Rs 6GB + 128GB.Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GBRs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 8GB + 128GB
 

First Published on Sep 19, 2019 05:16 pm

tags #Realme #Redmi #Samsung #smartphones #Vivo #Xiaomi

