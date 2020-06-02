App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

The two Galaxy M series smartphones are aimed at the sub-15K price segment.

Carlsen Martin

Samsung just dropped two affordable smartphones in India aimed at the sub-15K segment. The Galaxy M11 and M01 are the newest additions to the company’s budget smartphone portfolio. The devices are available on the company’s official website, Amazon India, Flipkart and other offline retail partners.

The Samsung Galaxy M11 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model, while the 4GB/64GB configuration will set you back Rs 12,999. The Galaxy M01 is only available in one memory variant (3GB/32GB) for Rs 8,999.

Samsung Galaxy M11 Specifications

The Galaxy M11 is powered by a Snapdragon 450 SoC and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. The phone sports a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The hole-punch camera cutout on the screen houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 lens.

On the back, the Galaxy M11 boasts a triple-camera setup with a 13-megapixel, f/1.8 primary shooter at the helm. The other two camera sensors include a 5-megapixel ultrawide snapper and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Galaxy M11 also gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the back, a headphone jack, and USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Specifications

The Galaxy M01 is a sub-10K smartphone powered by a Snapdragon 439 SoC. The phone opts for a smaller 4,000 mAh battery and does not support fast charging. The Galaxy M01 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with the same 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the Galaxy M11, the M01 does not have a fingerprint reader.

In optics, the Galaxy M01 opts for a dual-rear camera setup. The two cameras include a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the Galaxy M01 opts for a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 lens.

Both the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 run One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10. The two phones also feature a microSD card slot to expand storage by up to 512GB. The phones are already on sale and can be purchased in three colour options – Black, Blue, and Red.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 05:49 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

