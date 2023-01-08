Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones launching in India on January 18: All you need to know

Samsung is gearing up to launch new smartphones in its Galaxy A series in India soon. The Galaxy A series smartphones are launching in India this month, although the company is yet to confirm which devices will be unveiled in the Galaxy A series.

However, Samsung has confirmed that it will launch new Galaxy A series smartphones on January 18 at 12:00 noon (IST). Samsung has set up a microsite for the upcoming Galaxy A series launch in India, confirming key specifications. The upcoming Galaxy A series smartphones will be offered in Awesome Black, Awesome Burgundy, and Awesome Green colours.

Samsung has also confirmed a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, although the type, LCD or OLED, hasn’t been mentioned. Additionally, Samsung has also confirmed two-day battery life on the upcoming Galaxy A series device. The devices are touted to run Android 13 with the One UI skin on top.

We can also see a triple-camera setup on the back and Samsung advertise the ‘No Shake Cam’, which confirms optical image stabilization (OIS). The microsite also says that the upcoming Galaxy A series devices will feature “super-fast” 5G processing.