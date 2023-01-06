Samsung Galaxy A14 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz Display, Android 13

Samsung has officially unveiled a budget smartphone in the US. The Galaxy A14 5G is an affordable 5G phone that features a MediaTek chipset, a large battery, a triple-camera setup, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Price

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price is set at $200 (roughly Rs 16,500) for the base 4GB/64GB model. However, the phone is also available in a 6GB/128GB configuration. The Galaxy A14 5G is available in Black, Silver, Dark Red and Light Green colours.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB through a microSD card. The Galaxy A14 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W wired fast charging.

For optics, the Galaxy A14 5G boasts a 50 MP primary sensor paired with a 2 MP macro unit and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there’s a 13 MP selfie camera. Samsung’s budget 5G phone also sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy A14 5G runs on Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5.0 Core Edition on top. Samsung promises two years of major OS updates and four years of security updates for the device. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 5, a USB-C port, and more. The handset comes with a headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.