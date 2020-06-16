Samsung Frame TV 2020 lineup launched in India alongside new 4K UHD, FHD, HD Ready TV models

Samsung has updated its Smart TV portfolio in India and has unveiled several new TVs, including its new 2020 Frame lineup. Apart from Samsung’s 2020 Frame QLED TV, the company has also unveiled ten new TV models – including 4K UHD, FHD and HD Ready TVs. The Samsung Frame 2020 TV will be available in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models.

The Samsung Frame TV 2020’s price in India starts from Rs 74,990 for the 50-inch model. The 55-inch and 65-inch Frame TV models costs Rs 84,990 and Rs 1,39,990, respectively. Samsung new Frame TV models come with a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty and a comprehensive one-year warranty as well as an additional one-year panel warranty. The Samsung Frame TV 2020 will be sold through Flipkart and Samsung India’s online store.

The other 2020 Samsung Smart TV lineup includes TV models in sizes ranging from a 32-inch screen, going all the way up to 65 inches. Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV models start from Rs 36,990 for the 43-inch model and going up to Rs 89,990 for the 65-inch variant. The 2020 FHD and HD Ready Smart TVs will start from Rs 14,490 for the 32-inch model and go up to Rs 31,990 for the 43-inch model.

The 4K UHD TVs comes in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes. The new Full HD and HD Ready Smart TV range will be available in 43 inches and 32 inches, respectively. Samsung will offer a one-year comprehensive warranty of its new range of TVs with an additional one-year warranty on the panel.

Launch offers for the 2020 Frame TV and the new Smart TV models include an instant Rs 1,500 cashback for customers making prepaid transactions during the first two days of their sale. Amazon customers will also get an instant cashback up to INR 1,000 on prepaid transactions through SBI credit cards. Consumers will also be able to avail no-cost EMI options on the new TV lineup.

In addition, consumers who purchase the Frame TV 2020 will get a free three-month subscription to the Samsung Art Store worth Rs 897. Other benefits include up to 50 percent off on subscriptions of OTT apps, including Zee5 and Eros Now as well as a free one-year subscription to Gaana Plus and a three-month subscription to Apple Music.

Samsung Frame TV 2020

The Samsung Frame TV 2020 lineup uses QLED display technology that delivers 100 percent colour volume. The Frame also features Quantum Dot technology and supports HDR10+ content. Samsung’s intelligent Quantum Processor instantly upscales content for sharper details and refined colours. Additionally, there is an Active Voice Amplifier that boosts audio and adjusts its volume and clarity on the basis of the ambient environment. The TVs also analyses scenes in a real-time to identify and render appropriate sound.

The Samsung Frame TV is unique to other QLED TVs because it pretty much looks like a picture frame. Samsung also offers a custom no-gap wall mount and an invisible connection that lets you hang the TV on a wall like a real frame. The Frame TV also comes with motion and brightness sensors. The motion sensor can display artwork on your TV when you are in the vicinity and can turn it off when you leave. The brightness sensor automatically balances the screen’s brightness and colour by detecting ambient light.

The 2020 Frame TV models support Bixby, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. The TV also supports AirPlay 2, allowing you to stream content directly from an Apple device, while Apple users also get the Apple TV app, which offers the Apple TV+ video subscription service. The Frame can connect to a wide range of smart home accessories through the SmartThings App and One Remote Control. Lastly, multi-view support allows users to set up two streams on a single screen.

Samsung Smart TV Models

Samsung new range of smart TVs will support Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby voice assistants. The televisions will feature a Universal Guide that lists curated content from Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Netflix, Zee5, and other apps. The TV boasts Auto Hotspot and Live Cast features for smartphone users.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The Home Cloud feature provides access to a single place to store your pictures and videos and view them on the Smart TV. The TVs also come with a Personal Computer Mode that allows one to transform the TV into a personal computer. It enables consumers to create documents or work from the cloud as well as wireless screen mirroring without an internet connection. Lastly, a Game Enhancer improves gaming performance on the new Smart TV lineup.